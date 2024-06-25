City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

Toronto Islands.
By Afua Baah

Posted June 25, 2024 5:11 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 5:35 pm.

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto’s most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years.

On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General Manager of Parks, Forestry and Recreation, and Paul Farish, Interim Director of Capital Design and Delivery, presented the details of the proposed Toronto Island Park master plan.

“A plan is needed to address this natural place that is so important city,” said Dayton.

After years of consultations and discussions, there are more than 100 recommendations aimed at enhancing what the Island currently offers. 

“Improved wide-way finding signage, diverse food and beverage offerings, Indigenous ceremony and gathering spaces, flood mitigation improvements…there will be management plans in place to protect environmentally sensitive areas and wetlands,” said Dayton.

Plans also include a welcome centre, cultural narrative trail and protecting the 2SLGBTQ+ significance of Hanlan’s Beach. 

Open Gallery 3 items

It’s all centered around six over-arching goals: Revealing an Indigenous Place, Supporting the Natural Environment, Improving Access and Connection, Enhancing the Visitor Experience, Elevating Equity and Belonging and Celebrating 2SLGBTQ+ Significance. 

City staff said it’s too early to determine the total cost of the project. “I would say it’s to influx to speak to that,” said Dayton.

With some of the plans already in motion, progress updates would be given to city council every five years on timelines and costs for mid-term and long-term projects. 

With over 1.5 million visitors to the island each year, one major point being discussed is access to the park.  Two ferries are currently out of commission, which means more strain on the current ferry fleet available. The report is proposing two new electric ferries by 2026-27, with the fleet to be fully electric in the coming years. 

“That’s why I’ve been working to ensure we are delivering our ferries, our new, improved ferries with increased capacity without delay,” said Malik.

There are questions about providing other options for people to move around. Not included in the report is a proposal for a bridge connecting the city to the island.

City councillor Jon Burnside will be introducing a motion at a council meeting Wednesday, asking the city to consider building a fixed link. It’s an idea that city staff say isn’t entirely off the table.

“Through the engagement process, there were comments for and against the fixed link, and the report itself doesn’t exclude the possibility of other access approaches,” said Dayton. “We expect that there will be increasing demand overtime as population grows as interest grows and all of this is set to accommodate for that growth.”

The plan will go to the Infrastructure and Environment Committee on July 2 before going to City Council meetings from July 24 to July 26.

Top Stories

2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto
2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto

Two people have been injured after a vehicle hit a tree, pedestrian and a storefront in downtown Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Jarvis and Front streets just after 5 p.m. An elderly woman...

8m ago

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

2h ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

5h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday, naming former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber and Detroit Red Wings winger Pavel Datsyuk in their first year of eligibility, and American...

57m ago

