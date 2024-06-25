City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto’s most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years.

On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General Manager of Parks, Forestry and Recreation, and Paul Farish, Interim Director of Capital Design and Delivery, presented the details of the proposed Toronto Island Park master plan.

“A plan is needed to address this natural place that is so important city,” said Dayton.

After years of consultations and discussions, there are more than 100 recommendations aimed at enhancing what the Island currently offers.

“Improved wide-way finding signage, diverse food and beverage offerings, Indigenous ceremony and gathering spaces, flood mitigation improvements…there will be management plans in place to protect environmentally sensitive areas and wetlands,” said Dayton.

Plans also include a welcome centre, cultural narrative trail and protecting the 2SLGBTQ+ significance of Hanlan’s Beach.

It’s all centered around six over-arching goals: Revealing an Indigenous Place, Supporting the Natural Environment, Improving Access and Connection, Enhancing the Visitor Experience, Elevating Equity and Belonging and Celebrating 2SLGBTQ+ Significance.

City staff said it’s too early to determine the total cost of the project. “I would say it’s to influx to speak to that,” said Dayton.

With some of the plans already in motion, progress updates would be given to city council every five years on timelines and costs for mid-term and long-term projects.

With over 1.5 million visitors to the island each year, one major point being discussed is access to the park. Two ferries are currently out of commission, which means more strain on the current ferry fleet available. The report is proposing two new electric ferries by 2026-27, with the fleet to be fully electric in the coming years.

“That’s why I’ve been working to ensure we are delivering our ferries, our new, improved ferries with increased capacity without delay,” said Malik.

There are questions about providing other options for people to move around. Not included in the report is a proposal for a bridge connecting the city to the island.

City councillor Jon Burnside will be introducing a motion at a council meeting Wednesday, asking the city to consider building a fixed link. It’s an idea that city staff say isn’t entirely off the table.

“Through the engagement process, there were comments for and against the fixed link, and the report itself doesn’t exclude the possibility of other access approaches,” said Dayton. “We expect that there will be increasing demand overtime as population grows as interest grows and all of this is set to accommodate for that growth.”

The plan will go to the Infrastructure and Environment Committee on July 2 before going to City Council meetings from July 24 to July 26.