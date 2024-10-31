2 suspects wanted for alleged arson at Pickering auto shop

Durham police are looking for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a fire at an auto body shop in Pickering.

Officers responded after an alarm went off over the weekend at CARSTAR, an auto body shop located at 1167 Kingston Road, near Dixie Road.

According to police, two suspects approached the business in a blue Honda Civic SI at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspects allegedly poured a liquid over two vehicles that were on the property and proceeded to ignite them on fire. The suspects then fled the scene.

Emergency crews were able to extinguish the blaze without any injuries.

Police say the two suspects appeared to be male and were wearing all dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.