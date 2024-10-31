Buses to replace streetcars on 512 St Clair route for at least 2 weeks

The TTC has announced buses will replace streetcars on the 512 route along St. Clair Avenue for at least the next two weeks.

The change is due to the completion of upgrades to the St. Clair West Station terminal nearly two months early.

Removal of streetcar service will begin Nov. 1 at 11 p.m. to Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. to accommodate the final phase of construction within the station and loop. Work at the loop was originally scheduled to take until December.

The usual eight to 10 streetcars will be replaced by 15-30 buses to meet demand.

At the same time, Toronto Water will complete emergency repairs to a sinkhole in the area of St. Clair and Avenue Road that forced a partial bus replacement last week.