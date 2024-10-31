Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus, pick-up truck

TTC bus crash
The collision happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street area. Photo: Arthur Pressick/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 31, 2024 5:38 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 6:13 am.

Several people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York.

The collision happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street area.

Initial reports indicate that a pickup truck crashed into the TTC bus head-on, leading to multiple passengers being transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers tell 680News Radio that a male driver was also injured and fled after the crash. He was taken into custody a short while later.

The TTC said multiple eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked in the area due to the crash. Two northbound right lanes are also blocked. 

'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fan Kelly Hall was elated when she beat the odds and was allocated three coveted tickets for The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Then she started looking for a hotel. Hall, who lives...

37m ago

Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified
Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified

A male suspect has died after being shot by York police officers in Aurora Wednesday evening. York police say they responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 8 p.m. on Downey...

1h ago

Toronto man dead in collision caused by detached wheel
Toronto man dead in collision caused by detached wheel

A Toronto man has died in a collision caused by a wheel that became detached and struck a vehicle. The crash was first reported by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just after 2:30 p.m. at Townline...

8h ago

Mother of missing autistic teen found safe claims police search lacked urgency
Mother of missing autistic teen found safe claims police search lacked urgency

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager has been found safe, but his mother claims the police search lacked urgency. The 18-year-old left his Peterborough area...

10h ago

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

10h ago

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says their wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

10h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.

17h ago

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
