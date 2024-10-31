Several people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York.

The collision happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street area.

Initial reports indicate that a pickup truck crashed into the TTC bus head-on, leading to multiple passengers being transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers tell 680News Radio that a male driver was also injured and fled after the crash. He was taken into custody a short while later.

The TTC said multiple eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked in the area due to the crash. Two northbound right lanes are also blocked.