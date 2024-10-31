Dog shot and injured in Whitby, investigation ongoing
Posted October 31, 2024 9:05 am.
Last Updated October 31, 2024 10:20 am.
Police in Durham Region are investigating after a dog was shot and injured in Whitby on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the Mary Street and Garden Street area for reports of a shooting.
They located a dog with gunshot wounds. The animal was taken to a local veterinary hospital for care.
Police are searching the area for additional victims, and no suspect information is available at this time.