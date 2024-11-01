Two to hospital following triple stabbing in Brampton

Two people were taken to a hospital following a triple stabbing in Brampton on Thursday night.

Peel Paramedics were called to a home in the Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway West area around 10:30 p.m.

They located three victims, with one person treated at the scene. A man in his 60s suffered a head injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A woman in her 30s had multiple stab wounds and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics confirmed.

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and no suspect information was released.