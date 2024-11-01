Dreams do come true.

A young boy who dressed up as an Auston Matthews hockey card for Halloween had the opportunity to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain ahead of Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

Seven-year-old Grayson Joseph is the star of a now-viral TikTok shared by his father last weekend, revealing the boy’s adorable costume.

“I hope I get to show Auston Matthews. I want to show him in person,” Grayson says in the video.

“Well, let’s see what we can do. Let’s see what the internet can do,” his father, Grant Joseph, says.

The Maple Leafs’ star caught a glimpse of the TikTok, which garnered more than one million views, and reposted it via his Instagram story.

The rest is history.

“You look like me,” Grayson says upon meeting Matthews in person. “Yeah, I do look like you,” Matthews responds. “Your moustache is better, though,” Matthews adds before gifting Grayson a signed jersey.

“You look like me” – Grayson ???????? pic.twitter.com/T4rlceUQWJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 31, 2024

The young Maple Leafs fan toured Scotiabank Arena and attended the team’s morning skate alongside President Brendan Shanahan. Grayson also took a moment to chirp one of the league’s toughest players.

“Let’s drop the gloves,” he tells Leafs’ enforcer Ryan Reaves. “You gotta drop them first; I don’t drop first,” Reaves tells Grayson.

“See you later, Auston,” quipped Reaves.

Grayson must be good luck, as the Maple Leafs went on to win Thursday’s game 4-1 against the Kraken. Matthews finished with a goal and an assist, including a brilliant empty-netter to seal the win for Toronto.