Interac says some users are ‘experiencing delays’ with e-transfer service amid outage reports

A Interac sign is seen on a business storefront in North Vancouver, B.C., on November, 5, 2019. Interac says more than a billion debit mobile contactless and in-app transactions happened over the past 12 months for the first time ever. Canada's national debit network says Interact payments through mobile contactless jumped 53 per cent while e-commerce purchases were up 17 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 1, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 5:24 pm.

Interac, the Canadian money transfer service, experienced technical issues on Thursday, according to the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com.

The site recorded at least 578 outage reports across the country as of 4:06 p.m. on November 1.

“We understand that some users are experiencing delays with the Interac e-Transfer Service,” a spokesperson for the company told CityNews. “We are working to address this issue.”

The spokesperson did not provide any additional details about how many customers were impacted by the outage.

The company provides products like Interac e-Transfer and Interac Debit to millions of people and businesses across the country, including 15 municipal transit systems.

Top Stories

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets that began late Thursday night and stretched into the early morning...

0m ago

Police horse struck, officer injured after being rammed by stolen vehicle downtown
Police horse struck, officer injured after being rammed by stolen vehicle downtown

A Toronto police office and police horse were injured after a vehicle and horse were rammed by a vehicle downtown on Friday afternoon. Officers were in the Queen Street West and University Avenue area...

20m ago

Speakers Corner spotlight: From the shores of Vietnam to Uxbridge, Ont. One refugee's story
Speakers Corner spotlight: From the shores of Vietnam to Uxbridge, Ont. One refugee's story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on an Uxbridge, Ont., man who is giving back to the very community he says rescued his family from the depths of despair. Optometrist Dr. Vi Tu Banh’s journey...

2h ago

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

4h ago

