Interac, the Canadian money transfer service, experienced technical issues on Thursday, according to the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com.

The site recorded at least 578 outage reports across the country as of 4:06 p.m. on November 1.

“We understand that some users are experiencing delays with the Interac e-Transfer Service,” a spokesperson for the company told CityNews. “We are working to address this issue.”

The spokesperson did not provide any additional details about how many customers were impacted by the outage.

The company provides products like Interac e-Transfer and Interac Debit to millions of people and businesses across the country, including 15 municipal transit systems.

Interac® e-transfer is currently experiencing intermittent processing delays. We are working with our partner to resolve the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this disruption may cause. Please check back for updates. — Alterna Savings (@alternasavings) November 1, 2024