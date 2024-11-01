Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

William Pennell
On April 3, 2023, the man was identified as 26-year-old William Joseph Pennell of Toronto. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 1, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 8:59 am.

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest.

In a news release published on Friday, York Regional Police said the human remains were initially discovered by a Markham resident on the side of the 11th Concession, between 14th Avenue and Steeles Avenue, on July 16, 1980.

YRP said initial forensic testing identified the remains as those of a white male between 25 and 40 years old, approximately five feet six inches tall, weighing between 100 and 120 pounds, with dark, medium-length brown hair. The body’s state of decomposition prevented an identification.

In 2007, the remains were exhumed by cold case investigators in an attempt to conduct a facial reconstruction and obtain DNA. While a profile was created and submitted to the DNA database, police said no matches turned up.

More than 10 years later, in 2021, investigators utilized Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG), which resulted in them identifying relatives of the deceased. On April 3, 2023, the man was identified as 26-year-old William Joseph Pennell of Toronto.

Victim had criminal history and escaped from prison in 1980

Investigators were able to determine that Pennell had spent time in numerous correctional institutions for various crimes.

YRP said on June 30, 1979, while on parole, Pennell was arrested and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder, leading to his incarceration in Kingston, Ont.

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified as William Joseph Pennell (pictured) in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. Photo: YRP.

While in prison, it’s alleged Pennell told officers that there were at least two other people involved in the attempted robbery. Authorities said that the Toronto man wouldn’t reveal the identities of the suspects, fearing for his life.

In April 1980, Pennell was convicted of the robbery, and two months later, on June 13, 1980, he escaped from prison. YRP said no detailed records of the prison escape have ever been found. 

In what was believed to have been his last contact before his death, Pennell allegedly told a friend he intended to flee to South America. A month following his escape, Pennell’s remains were found in Markham. Police noted that while no cause of death was determined, authorities believe foul play was involved.

YRP said they’re actively investigating the cold case in hopes of speaking to associates or friends of Pennell while establishing a timeline from his prison escape to when his body was discovered.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

