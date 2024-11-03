No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers’ union

Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage. The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2024 1:29 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 2:31 pm.

Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.

The Crown corporation says both sides have agreed not to give the required 72-hour notice of a strike or lockout “as long as the talks are productive.”

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers was in a legal strike position as of today but has yet to issue a strike notice, and Canada Post says operations are continuing as normal.

Canada Post presented its latest contract offer last week, which included annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 per cent over four years.

“Canada Post is rapidly falling behind in today’s highly competitive, customer-focused parcel delivery market. The company is therefore focused on negotiating a more flexible and affordable delivery model that would allow us to provide affordable seven-day-a-week parcel delivery service and other important service improvements,” the Crown corporation said in a statement to CityNews.

“Our recent global offers ensure current employees don’t lose ground by protecting the defined benefit pension, job security provisions, leave entitlements and health benefits for current employees while proposing competitive wage increases.”

CUPW said in a statement that they remain committed to negotiating a new agreement that “meet the needs of our members,” citing short-term disability, personal days and medical/sick days as the major topics on the table.

“While we have not given notice today, if talks breakdown it could happen at any time,” the union said.

The union had announced earlier in the week that its members voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon met last Thursday with the union and Canada Post management to encourage them to reach a negotiated settlement.

Top Stories

Two injured, one critically, in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Two injured, one critically, in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

One person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway...

13m ago

Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash
Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash

A woman has been taken to hospital and one man is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Leslieville on Sunday morning. Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the Queen Street...

4h ago

Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks
Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help in finding a visiting Jamaican rugby player who disappeared without a trace after a game in Toronto last month. Alpachino Mignott arrived from Jamaica...

3h ago

Israel says it carried out ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen connected to Iran
Israel says it carried out ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen connected to Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday it has carried out a ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen involved in Iranian networks. It was the first time in the current war that Israel...

24m ago

