No need for a getaway car — Metrolinx is extending and adding more trains to many Greater Toronto Area GO lines for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour this month.

According to the provincial transit agency, the special rail services will run Nov. 14 to 16 and again on Nov. 21 to 23 to help people “swiftly” attend the shows.

“We expect a large number of fans attending the concert series and encourage everyone to play their part in contributing to our collective safety,” Metrolinx said in a press release.

Kitchener GO Line:

For weekday concerts, Nov. 14, 15, 21 and 22, the last outbound train of the night from Union will hold for concert goers to return safely.

The 11:34 p.m. train will depart from Toronto at 12:04 p.m.

For the weekend concerts, Nov. 16 and 23, the last outbound train will also hold at Union. The 11:51 p.m. trip will leave at 12:06 p.m.

Milton GO Line:

On Nov. 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, there will be an extra trip leaving Union Station at 11:59 p.m., making all stops to Milton GO.

Lakeshore West GO Line:

Additional trips will be added on Nov. 14, 15, 21 and 22 on the Lakeshore West GO Line.

Three trips to Union Station from Oakville GO will depart at 5:05 p.m., 5:35 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. These trips will only stop at Clarkson GO and Port Credit GO before running express to Toronto.

An extra weekday trip will leave Union Station at 12:02 a.m., making all stops to Burlington GO, in addition to the regular service.

There will be an extra trip leaving Union making all stops to Burlington GO following the concerts. On the weekend concert nights, there will be an additional trip leaving Union at 11:59 p.m. with all stops to Burlington GO.

Lakeshore East GO Line:

Metrolinx is adding more trips to Union Station from Oshawa GO on Nov. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Trips will leave Oshawa GO at 5:25 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. making all stops until Toronto.

For Nov. 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, there will be one extra trip after the concert leaving Union at 12:05 p.m. with all stops to Oshawa GO.

Barrie GO Line:

For weekday concerts, a trip will be suspended to run a late-night train for concert goers, Metrolinx noted.

The 10:01 p.m. weekday northbound trip from Union Station will not run.

An extra trip will run at 11:54 p.m. north from Union making all station stops.

For the weekend concerts, the last train from Union will depart an hour later, so instead of a 10:54 p.m. train it will leave at 11:54 p.m.

Stouffville GO Line:

On Nov. 16 and 23 (the weekend concerts) the last train will leave Union 30 minutes later.

The 11:11 p.m. northbound trip will depart at 11:41 p.m.