Toronto police cracking down on unsafe e-bike operators

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it is cracking down on unsafe operators of “micromobility” vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and other small electric vehicles like hoverboards and unicycles.

“A lot of them are aligned with the food industry and there’s been a lack of education,” TPS Acting Supt. Matt Moyer tells CityNews. “As a result of that, it’s been very unclear as to what the standard and what the guidelines are for safe operation of these vehicles.”

An education and enforcement campaign titled “Safe Streets, Safe Roads” began on Monday and will be in effect for the next two weeks until Sunday, November 17, primarily in the downtown core.

Traffic officers will be pulling over those who are potentially breaking the law, including those who are speeding, running red lights, hopping on and off sidewalks, and not wearing a helmet.

“I definitely think they should crack down on it,” one Toronto resident told CityNews. “They’re really dangerous, especially because they’re electronic, so they’re silent. And it makes sidewalks inaccessible for people with wheelchairs, strollers, or just two people walking together.”

“I think they should stay off the footpaths anyway,” another resident quipped. “If they’re on the roads, I don’t mind.”

At least 16 people have been killed or seriously injured while operating micromobility vehicles so far this year, according to police.

One e-bike rider who was standing by Yonge-Dundas Square told CityNews there are situations where a ticket would be unfair. He points out the dangers that food delivery drivers face, saying he’s often the target of thieves and claims that he was once held at knifepoint while making a delivery at 3 a.m.

The rider says he’s had his helmet stolen three times and was recently ticketed by police and fined $110.00 for riding without one.

“I don’t have much money for buying a helmet,” the rider explained. “And I told the officer, but he [didn’t] want to understand.”

At a press conference on Monday, Acting Supt. Don Belanger told reporters the legality of “micromobility” devices on city roads is an “unfolding issue.”

“Our main concern is the safety of individuals that are utilizing these devices in the city. Some of them hit very high speeds,” Belanger said. “Often we see people not wearing helmets. When you combine that with, particularly, our downtown congestion, it certainly creates safety issues for the users, as well as for drivers frankly and pedestrians.”

Riders who are caught breaking the law face potential fines starting at $90.00.