Will the U.S. election also decide Ukraine’s fate?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, when America votes today on its next president, few countries will have as much at stake as Ukraine, whose ability to repel Russian forces will rely heavily on the continuation — and potentially the expansion — of U.S. military aid.

Dr. Balkan Devlen is the director of the Transatlantic Program and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. “I am expecting this war, unfortunately, in some form or another, to go on another 12, 18, 24 months before we can see the end of the tunnel,” says Devlen.

As the invasion of Ukraine nears the 1,000-day mark, Russia has been making a strong push to stake out more ground, and the reported involvement of North Korean troops has stoked fears that this war may become more than a “regional” conflict. So, what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine? And what comes next?