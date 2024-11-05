The Big Story

Will the U.S. election also decide Ukraine’s fate?

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade install anti-tank landmines and non explosive obstacles along the front line near Chasiv Yar town in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Oct. 30, 2024
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade install anti-tank landmines and non explosive obstacles along the front line near Chasiv Yar town in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 5, 2024 7:15 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2024 7:17 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, when America votes today on its next president, few countries will have as much at stake as Ukraine, whose ability to repel Russian forces will rely heavily on the continuation — and potentially the expansion — of U.S. military aid.

Dr. Balkan Devlen is the director of the Transatlantic Program and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. “I am expecting this war, unfortunately, in some form or another, to go on another 12, 18, 24 months before we can see the end of the tunnel,” says Devlen.

As the invasion of Ukraine nears the 1,000-day mark, Russia has been making a strong push to stake out more ground, and the reported involvement of North Korean troops has stoked fears that this war may become more than a “regional” conflict. So, what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine? And what comes next?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds of people attend march at Brampton Hindu temple a day after violent clashes
Hundreds of people attend march at Brampton Hindu temple a day after violent clashes

Peel police have declared an unlawful assembly as hundreds of people gathered outside a Hindu temple in Brampton the day after a chaotic and violent scene erupted when Indian consular officials visited. On...

2m ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

2h ago

Two people critically injured in Highway 400 crash in King City
Two people critically injured in Highway 400 crash in King City

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound portion of Highway 400 in King City, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 10:30...

updated

51m ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hundreds of people attend march at Brampton Hindu temple a day after violent clashes
Hundreds of people attend march at Brampton Hindu temple a day after violent clashes

Peel police have declared an unlawful assembly as hundreds of people gathered outside a Hindu temple in Brampton the day after a chaotic and violent scene erupted when Indian consular officials visited. On...

2m ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

2h ago

Two people critically injured in Highway 400 crash in King City
Two people critically injured in Highway 400 crash in King City

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound portion of Highway 400 in King City, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 10:30...

updated

51m ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.

8h ago

2:40
Gusty and warm on Tuesday
Gusty and warm on Tuesday

Temperatures will be back up above 20 C this week before they start to drop back down again. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.

11h ago

1:34
A pet care crisis in Toronto
A pet care crisis in Toronto

The Toronto Humane Society is sharing some heart-wrenching animal care stories as part of a new campaign. Audra Brown with how the messages are shedding light on what they're calling a pet care crisis.

13h ago

3:08
American voters living in Canada could make huge impact in U.S. election
American voters living in Canada could make huge impact in U.S. election

Both Democrats and Republicans have made an unprecedented effort to reach American voters living in Canada. David Zura looks at how votes cast from Canada could help decide who ends up in the White House.

17h ago

More Videos