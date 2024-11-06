Eastbound Gardiner reduced to a lane between Dufferin and Strachan overnight

Cars travelling on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway on March 25, 2024
Cars travelling on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway on March 25, 2024. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews Toronto.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 6, 2024 9:31 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 9:35 am.

This is a heads-up if your daily commute involves taking the eastbound Gardiner Expressway at night — the already lane-reduced highway will be further restricted overnight.

From 10 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday, the eastbound Gardiner will be reduced to one lane from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue.

Currently, the busy Toronto highway is reduced to two lanes in both directions along that stretch as part of a long-term construction plan.

City officials say the additional eastbound lane closure is required so crews can work on “barrier relocation and adjustments to traffic control.”

“During this time, one eastbound lane will be open, and the two westbound lanes will remain open.”

The current work phase involves replacing 700 metres of the roadway’s structure between Dufferin and Strachan. It’s part of a six-phase rehabilitation project approved by Toronto’s City Council between 2014 and 2016.

City officials said in October that construction on the rehabilitation project was four months ahead of schedule.

In July, the Ford government said it was providing up to $73 million to help speed up repairs on Gardiner, as long as the work could be done on a 24-7 basis. The accelerated construction would move the construction completion date from April 2027 to at least April 2026.

