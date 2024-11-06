2 boys, aged 13, among 4 charged in Oshawa LCBO robbery

Two 13-year-old boys are among four people facing charges after a robbery at an LCBO store in Oshawa on Sunday.

Officers were called to the store at 400 Gibb St. at around 4:15 p.m. after three males and a female entered store and allegedly stole numerous bottles of liquor.

“Officers, with the assistance of the K9 Unit, located all suspects, who were taken into custody without incident,” a Durham Regional Police release stated.

“A replica firearm was located and seized during a search of the suspects.”

Hailey Newlands, 18, of Ajax, is charged with robbery and possess property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Preston Hindman, 18, of Oshawa is charged with robbery.

Also facing robbery charges are two 13-year-old boys who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.