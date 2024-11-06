1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after pit reportedly collapses in North York
Posted November 6, 2024 6:04 pm.
Last Updated November 6, 2024 6:43 pm.
One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after a pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York.
Police were called to Bayview and Ruddington Avenues just before 5:30 p.m. for the industrial incident.
The three men were reportedly fixing a sewer pipe when the pit collapsed.
Police say one of the men has been pronounced dead while the other two were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.