1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after pit reportedly collapses in North York

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after a pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York.

Police were called to Bayview and Ruddington Avenues just before 5:30 p.m. for the industrial incident.

The three men were reportedly fixing a sewer pipe when the pit collapsed.

Police say one of the men has been pronounced dead while the other two were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.