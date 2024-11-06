1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after pit reportedly collapses in North York

Emergency crews on scene of a trench collapse in North York.
Emergency crews on scene of a trench collapse in North York. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 6, 2024 6:04 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 6:43 pm.

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after a pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York.

Police were called to Bayview and Ruddington Avenues just before 5:30 p.m. for the industrial incident.

The three men were reportedly fixing a sewer pipe when the pit collapsed.

Police say one of the men has been pronounced dead while the other two were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

Top Stories

Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains
Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform but stopped short of ordering people...

42m ago

Harris says nation must accept election results while urging supporters to keep fighting
Harris says nation must accept election results while urging supporters to keep fighting

Faced with a sweeping rejection by American voters, Kamala Harris conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump on Wednesday and encouraged supporters to continue fighting for...

1h ago

Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm after knocking out power on the island
Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm after knocking out power on the island

Hurricane Rafael made landfall in Cuba on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane, shortly after powerful winds knocked out the country’s power grid. Forecasters warned Rafael could bring...

48m ago

Ontario man who bit off girlfriend's nose dies at 47 of 'natural causes' in B.C.
Ontario man who bit off girlfriend's nose dies at 47 of 'natural causes' in B.C.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Angel Jones, who was serving an indeterminate sentence in a British Columbia prison for biting a woman's nose off, has died of natural causes at the age of 47. Jones...

2h ago

