Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College

Police at the scene of an alleged shooting near College and Bathurst.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 9, 2024 8:15 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2024 8:33 am.

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and College Street just after 3:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Road closures are in effect while police investigate. The Toronto Transit Commission says the 506 and the 511 streetcar routes are affected. The 506 is taking a detour, while the 511 is out of service along Bathurst Street between Queen Street West and Bathurst Station.

No other details have been provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union
Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

9h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

16h ago

The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost
The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost

The Royal Canadian Legion says a new partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon is helping boost its veterans' fund, and will hopefully expand its donor base in the digital world. Since the Oct. 25 launch...

1h ago

New study suggests possible increase in overdoses after some Toronto safe consumption sites close
New study suggests possible increase in overdoses after some Toronto safe consumption sites close

When the province closes some supervised consumption sites in Toronto in March of next year, a new study suggests it will result in an increase in public drug usage, overdoses and overdose deaths due to...

13h ago

Top Stories

Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union
Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

9h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

16h ago

The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost
The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost

The Royal Canadian Legion says a new partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon is helping boost its veterans' fund, and will hopefully expand its donor base in the digital world. Since the Oct. 25 launch...

1h ago

New study suggests possible increase in overdoses after some Toronto safe consumption sites close
New study suggests possible increase in overdoses after some Toronto safe consumption sites close

When the province closes some supervised consumption sites in Toronto in March of next year, a new study suggests it will result in an increase in public drug usage, overdoses and overdose deaths due to...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.

14h ago

3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.

14h ago

2:28
Sunshine to start, rain to end the weekend
Sunshine to start, rain to end the weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with temperatures in the single digits before rain moves in Sunday afternoon and evening.

15h ago

2:18
Honouring Indigenous, Metis and Inuit veterans
Honouring Indigenous, Metis and Inuit veterans

After being excluded from official Remembrance Day ceremonies, Indigenous, Metis and Inuit chose to honour veterans in their own way on November 8th.

8h ago

2:16
Waterloo couple thought they took all the right precautions, but still fell victim to a suspected scam
Waterloo couple thought they took all the right precautions, but still fell victim to a suspected scam

Bob Francoeur and his wife are speaking out after they lost $50,000 in a suspected scam after putting a high ticket item up for sale online.

20h ago

More Videos