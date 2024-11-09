Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College
Posted November 9, 2024 8:15 am.
Last Updated November 9, 2024 8:33 am.
Toronto police say a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital after an early morning shooting on Saturday.
Officers were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and College Street just after 3:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police located a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Road closures are in effect while police investigate. The Toronto Transit Commission says the 506 and the 511 streetcar routes are affected. The 506 is taking a detour, while the 511 is out of service along Bathurst Street between Queen Street West and Bathurst Station.
No other details have been provided.