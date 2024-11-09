Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and College Street just after 3:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Road closures are in effect while police investigate. The Toronto Transit Commission says the 506 and the 511 streetcar routes are affected. The 506 is taking a detour, while the 511 is out of service along Bathurst Street between Queen Street West and Bathurst Station.

No other details have been provided.

SHOOTING:

Bathurst St. & College St. area

3:04 a.m.

– Reports of a shooting

– Victim located with gunshot wound(s)

– An adult male victim was transported to hospital via emergency run

– Street closures in effect for investigation

– Anyone w/info contact police #GO2444868

^vs — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2024

506 Carlton: Detour via Bay St, Dundas St W and Mccaul St due to police activity. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 9, 2024