Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday.

Officers say the victim was crossing the street at 5:25 p.m. near Creditview Road south of Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga, when he was struck by a driver in a white Honda CRV.

The driver of the Honda briefly stopped and then fled from the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim sustained serious injuries from the collision and was transported to a trauma centre.

The suspect is described as a male with grey hair that is balding on top. He is approximately 60 to 70 years old and was last seen wearing glasses and clean-shaven.

Investigators encourage anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact police.