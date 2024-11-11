Taylor Swift merch goes on sale Tuesday in Toronto. What you need to know

Taylor Swift Toronto
Taylor Swift fans buy concert merchandise outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) San Francisco Chronicle

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 11, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2024 10:26 am.

Swifties, get in line! Taylor Swift merchandise goes on sale starting Tuesday at the Rogers Centre.

This is the week Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking The Eras Tour takes over Toronto and the Rogers Centre, and even those without tickets can get in on the action.

For more than a year, suspense has been building for Swift’s stadium tour, and in four days, the first of six sold-out shows will be held at Rogers Centre (Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23).

Swifties will be flocking to Rogers Centre as early as Tuesday when merchandise goes on sale at 10 a.m. Fans are not allowed to line up earlier than 9 a.m.

Security screening, including a bag search, will be performed before entering the stores. Each shopper will be allowed to bring one small bag (a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote, no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″) or a small, non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap.

Related:

The store locations include Gate 1, on the north side of Rogers Centre near John Street (Rod Robbie) Bridge; Gate 5, on the east side of Rogers Centre near Ripley’s Aquarium; and Gate 9A, on the south side of Rogers Centre off Bremner Boulevard.

The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on non-concert dates starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 18, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

“Please prepare for long wait times and dress for the weather outside. All locations have the same merchandise, and shopping bags are not provided,” a Rogers Centre spokesperson said.

Nearly half a million people will visit Toronto over the next two weeks.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered
'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered

A woman in Whitby reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers from the moving company she hired to track down the items they picked up. Jolette Samuels says she hired Torex Moving for...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital
Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital

A man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a park in the Dundas and Bay streets area at around 12:13 p.m. for...

11m ago

Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day

An echoing peal of cannon fire signalled the start of a moment of silence in St. John's, N.L., and throngs of people along the city’s two main downtown streets fell quiet and bowed their heads. Canadians...

1h ago

Remembrance Day ceremonies in GTA and what's open and closed on Monday
Remembrance Day ceremonies in GTA and what's open and closed on Monday

Remembrance Day is Monday and events were held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war. The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between...

3m ago

Top Stories

'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered
'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered

A woman in Whitby reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers from the moving company she hired to track down the items they picked up. Jolette Samuels says she hired Torex Moving for...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital
Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital

A man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a park in the Dundas and Bay streets area at around 12:13 p.m. for...

11m ago

Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day

An echoing peal of cannon fire signalled the start of a moment of silence in St. John's, N.L., and throngs of people along the city’s two main downtown streets fell quiet and bowed their heads. Canadians...

1h ago

Remembrance Day ceremonies in GTA and what's open and closed on Monday
Remembrance Day ceremonies in GTA and what's open and closed on Monday

Remembrance Day is Monday and events were held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war. The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.

2h ago

2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

18h ago

2:58
Two shootings at Scarborough theatre latest in targeted attacks across GTA cinemas
Two shootings at Scarborough theatre latest in targeted attacks across GTA cinemas

Residents are on edge following two shootings at a Scarborough movie theatre. Rhianne Campbell explains how these attacks are the latest in a violent pattern seen across several cinemas in the GTA.

19h ago

2:25
Climbing the CN Tower in support of United Way Greater Toronto
Climbing the CN Tower in support of United Way Greater Toronto

More than 6,000 people are climbing the steps of the CN Tower this weekend to raise money and awareness for the United Way Greater Toronto. Rob Leth reports from the top of T.O.

3:04
Wet end to the weekend
Wet end to the weekend

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday with periods of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing in the evening.
More Videos