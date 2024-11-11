Swifties, get in line! Taylor Swift merchandise goes on sale starting Tuesday at the Rogers Centre.

This is the week Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking The Eras Tour takes over Toronto and the Rogers Centre, and even those without tickets can get in on the action.

For more than a year, suspense has been building for Swift’s stadium tour, and in four days, the first of six sold-out shows will be held at Rogers Centre (Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23).

Swifties will be flocking to Rogers Centre as early as Tuesday when merchandise goes on sale at 10 a.m. Fans are not allowed to line up earlier than 9 a.m.

Security screening, including a bag search, will be performed before entering the stores. Each shopper will be allowed to bring one small bag (a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote, no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″) or a small, non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap.

The store locations include Gate 1, on the north side of Rogers Centre near John Street (Rod Robbie) Bridge; Gate 5, on the east side of Rogers Centre near Ripley’s Aquarium; and Gate 9A, on the south side of Rogers Centre off Bremner Boulevard.

The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on non-concert dates starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 18, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

“Please prepare for long wait times and dress for the weather outside. All locations have the same merchandise, and shopping bags are not provided,” a Rogers Centre spokesperson said.

Nearly half a million people will visit Toronto over the next two weeks.