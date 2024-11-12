Transit in Brampton running as municipal workers’ strike drags on

Brampton workers strike
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents approximately 1,200 full-time and temporary municipal workers including transit, animal control, road maintenance and city hall services. Photo: Giancarlo De Santis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 12, 2024 5:40 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 5:43 am.

Striking municipal workers in Brampton are back at the picket lines today but will not be at transit facilities this time.

Brampton Transit says regular bus service is running on all routes on Tuesday.

Around 1,200 full-time and temporary municipal workers, including transit, animal control, city hall services, and road maintenance, went on strike last week.

The labour dispute does not include bus drivers, but service has been impacted for several days because pickets have blocked them from entering transit yards. This resulted in more than 100,000 people being left stranded without transit.

CUPE 831 has been working on a new contract for nearly nine months. It is seeking a pay increase and better health and benefits packages.

The City of Brampton says its final offer is fair and is the same one that Mississauga’s municipal workers accepted.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin
Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired and a police cruiser was hit in the city's west end, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests. A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio there was...

updated

19m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

3h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a large barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring...

45m ago

CUPW issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post
CUPW issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post. The notice is for both the union's urban and rural bargaining units. In a release early Tuesday morning,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin
Nearly two dozen arrests after police investigation near Queen and Dufferin

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired and a police cruiser was hit in the city's west end, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests. A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio there was...

updated

19m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

3h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a large barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring...

45m ago

CUPW issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post
CUPW issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post. The notice is for both the union's urban and rural bargaining units. In a release early Tuesday morning,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

13h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.

19h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.

18h ago

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.

21h ago

2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

More Videos