Striking municipal workers in Brampton are back at the picket lines today but will not be at transit facilities this time.

Brampton Transit says regular bus service is running on all routes on Tuesday.

#BTAlert: Service is running on all routes. Residents are encouraged to follow us @BramptonTransit and visit https://t.co/DrEjZ9fjKh for all service disruption updates — Brampton Transit (@BramptonTransit) November 12, 2024

Around 1,200 full-time and temporary municipal workers, including transit, animal control, city hall services, and road maintenance, went on strike last week.

The labour dispute does not include bus drivers, but service has been impacted for several days because pickets have blocked them from entering transit yards. This resulted in more than 100,000 people being left stranded without transit.

CUPE 831 has been working on a new contract for nearly nine months. It is seeking a pay increase and better health and benefits packages.

The City of Brampton says its final offer is fair and is the same one that Mississauga’s municipal workers accepted.