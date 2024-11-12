Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two women

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with two separate sexual assault cases in the city.

According to investigators, the man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking by Bay Street and Adelaide Street just before 2:30 p.m. on November 6.

Authorities also believe he is responsible for another sexual assault that occurred at Spadina subway station the next day. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was standing on the subway platform. He then boarded the subway train and fled the area.

Investigators say the suspect and the victims do not know each other.

Police have charged 23-year-old Javonte Williams of Toronto with two counts of sexual assault. He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on November 12.

No other details have been provided.