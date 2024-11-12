Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two women

Surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street area
Surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street area on Nov. 6, 2024. TPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 12, 2024 10:43 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with two separate sexual assault cases in the city.

According to investigators, the man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking by Bay Street and Adelaide Street just before 2:30 p.m. on November 6. 

Authorities also believe he is responsible for another sexual assault that occurred at Spadina subway station the next day. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was standing on the subway platform. He then boarded the subway train and fled the area.

Investigators say the suspect and the victims do not know each other.

Police have charged 23-year-old Javonte Williams of Toronto with two counts of sexual assault. He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on November 12.

No other details have been provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

3h ago

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

9h ago

Charge withdrawn for Ontario doctor who squirted ketchup on MP's office
Charge withdrawn for Ontario doctor who squirted ketchup on MP's office

A mischief charge against a doctor who squirted ketchup on the London, Ont., office of a member of Parliament last year has been dropped. The lawyers representing Tarek Loubani, a local physician and...

1h ago

Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto
Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is laying out initiatives to tackle the epidemic of intimate partner violence in the city, but advocates are still calling for authorities to do more. “City Hall has...

3h ago

Top Stories

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

3h ago

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

9h ago

Charge withdrawn for Ontario doctor who squirted ketchup on MP's office
Charge withdrawn for Ontario doctor who squirted ketchup on MP's office

A mischief charge against a doctor who squirted ketchup on the London, Ont., office of a member of Parliament last year has been dropped. The lawyers representing Tarek Loubani, a local physician and...

1h ago

Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto
Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is laying out initiatives to tackle the epidemic of intimate partner violence in the city, but advocates are still calling for authorities to do more. “City Hall has...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record

Taylor Swift fans might want to bring an umbrella to her concert this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

3h ago

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.

11h ago

2:48
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto

Taylor Swift merchandise went on sale Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, ahead of this week's highly anticipated The Eras Tour. Caryn Ceolin speaks to fans who waited in line to get in on the action.

11h ago

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.
More Videos