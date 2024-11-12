Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate ’24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands on with resale tickets going for over $3,000 in the lead up to the shows.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to snag a ticket or you want to keep the party going before or after the concert, there are still many ways to celebrate Taylor’s arrival in Toronto.

Here’s some of the events happening over the next two weeks:

Events

Taylgate ’24

Head over to Metro Toronto Convention Centre for Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, a massive celebration of all things Taylor Swift. The ‘Taylgate’ is open from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on all Swift’s concert dates in Toronto this November.

The 150,000 square feet of indoor space will be the place to start the party before the big show where you can meet up with friends, capture memories with photo-worthy activations, get your complimentary pre-show makeup done, take part in a massive bracelet-making and exchange area, and purchase concert-ready merchandise.

Tickets are available here.

Destination Toronto Scavenger Hunt

Destination Toronto has crafted a scavenger hunt featuring 13 iconic spots across the city—each tied to a song from Taylor Swift’s Eras.

It began on October 21 and the final Grand Prize Draw will be happening on November 29, 2024.

Participants have to download a pass which will then allow them to receive text messages with clues. After you solve a clue, travel to the clue location and check-in. You’ll be checking in using a GPS feature. Each check-in earns you one entry for the weekly and grand prize draws.

Taylor Swift Tribute LGBTQ+ Dance Party

There will be five Taylor Swift dance parties at the iconic Rivoli featuring DJ Ames playing Taylor and a few other icon’s hits on Nov 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 after the shows with performances by Toronto’s top Taylor drag impersonators each night!

Doors open at 10:30 each night.

Tickets are still available on their website.

One Of A Kind Winter Show (Taylor’s Version)

The annual One of Kind Winter Show is also getting into the action. On Nov. 22, it will be the One of Kind Show (Taylor’s Version) where festivalgoers can experience free friendship bracelet-making workshops, catch a performance by a Taylor Swift cover band and hang at the Taylor Swift-inspired silent disco.

Those who dress up in Eras-inspired outfits for a chance to win some prizes.

Taylor Swift Food Tour

Culinary Adventure Co. is getting in on the action with a Taylor Swift-inspired food tour. The 2.5 hour food tour will feature five curated tour stops that highlight women-led and women-owned businesses in Toronto’s food scene.

It will run from Nov. 13 to 17 and Nov. 20 to 24.

T.O. Poets Department

Inspired by Swift’s latest album, the Tortured Poets Department and the City of Toronto will be putting on poetry-inspired pre-concert programming curated by the City’s Poet Laureate Lillian Allen and with support from the City’s Youth Poet Laureate Shahaddah Jack.

It will feature:

Roaming Pop-Up Poets features Toronto poets reciting poetry, while roaming ‘Taylor Swift Way’ on concert dates from 1 to 4 p.m.

on concert dates from 1 to 4 p.m. City Block Poetry features Toronto poets inviting the public to interact with large-scale blocks with a different word taken from Taylor Swift lyrics on each side of each block to compose original poetic phrases. Blocks will be placed at Nathan Phillips Square, Campbell House and David Pecaut Square along ‘Taylor Swift Way’ on concert dates from 1 to 5 p.m.

Street Talk Stencils will feature poetry by six established, new career and youth Toronto poets stenciled along sidewalks in select areas of ‘Taylor Swift Way’ for the duration of the Eras Tour. Via QR codes, passersby will be able to digitally experience the poetry in animated form and learn about the poets.

Taylor Swift Trivia nights

Trivia and Drag at The Well Queen West

Nov 14: Trivia 7 p.m.-9 p.m. and Dance Party 9 p.m. – close.

Nov. 16: Trivia 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Nov. 21: Trivia 7 p.m.-9 p.m. & Dance Party 9 p.m. – close

Nov. 23: Trivia 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Trivia at Hemingway’s and The Pilot

Nov. 12 – Hemingway’s at 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Hemingway’s and The Pilot at 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 – Hemingway’s and The Pilot at 6 p.m.

Nov. 19 – The Pilot at 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 – The Pilot at 6 p.m.

Trivia at the Pint Upper Deck

Nov. 13 – The Pint Upper Deck at 7:30 p.m.

Trivia Night at The Craft Brasserie

Nov. 13 – The Craft Brasserie at 7 p.m.

TriviÀ La Carte: Taylor Swift

Nov. 12 – Chef’s Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Special menus at Toronto restaurants

Frenchy Bar and Brasserie

The restaurant in the Hilton on Richmond Street West will be featuring a “Meet me at midnight” menu from Nov. 1 to 23.

Patois Toronto

The Dundas West Caribbean and Asian soul food restaurant will be hosting a Taylor Swift Brunch on Saturday November 16 and Saturday November 23rd

One Hotel

One Hotel will be featuring Taylor Swift Lounge sessions in the Flora Lounge from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the shows with featured Toronto musicians where you can sip on Eras Tour-inspired cocktails.

Craig’s Cookies

At their Union Station location, Craig’s Cookies is launching a limited edition Eras Tour mix featuring Unicorn Cake, Toffee and Red Velvet.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

The stable Liberty Village breakfast spot will be celebrating Taylor’s Toronto run with Brunch (Taylor’s Version) with themed pancakes, friendship bracelets, and a playlist of her best hits on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.