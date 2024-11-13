18-year-old wanted for operating stolen vehicles, speeding away from Toronto police

Roland Balog
The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Roland Balog of Toronto. He's wanted on multiple offences, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of operation while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime Under $5,000, among other related charges. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2024 8:56 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 8:59 am.

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old male wanted for allegedly being observed in stolen vehicles and dangerously fleeing from responding officers.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area in Scarborough at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, when they located the suspect in a stolen vehicle.

When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, it’s alleged he “drove away in a dangerous manner.” Police said the white 2021 Acura TLX vehicle was later located unoccupied in the Main Street and Lumsden Avenue area in East York.

Two days later, at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, officers located the same suspect in possession of another alleged stolen vehicle in the Broadview Avenue and Gamble Avenue area in East York.

Police again attempted to stop the suspect, who was operating a grey Acura TLX. TPS said the accused once again fled from responding officers in a dangerous manner.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Roland Balog of Toronto. He’s wanted on multiple offences, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of operation while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime Under $5,000, among other related charges.

He’s described as approximately five-foot-nine and 150 pounds. His photo has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

