Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation

Scarborough LTC fire
Emergency crews were called to Fieldstone Commons Care Community in the Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road area just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2024 5:40 am.

Officials are investigating the circumstances of an early-morning two-alarm fire at a long-term care home in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Fieldstone Commons Care Community in the Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road area just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials were called to a fire on the second floor, which was quickly extinguished. Toronto Fire says residents were told to shelter in place in their units, and no evacuations were reported.

Paramedics said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene and not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Fire officials will remain at the long-term care home for a portion of the morning to check in on residents.

