‘Serious risks’: Researchers join push against importing monkeys for drug testing

A long-tailed macaque which is kept for use in the clinical research is seen inside cage at National Primate Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Saturday, May 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 12:45 pm.

Dozens of researchers across Canada, including renowned environmentalist David Suzuki, have joined a growing chorus of voices urging the federal government to halt the importation of an endangered monkey species for medical research in Quebec.

A letter signed by 80 scientists, academics, doctors and students says testing on long-tailed macaques from Cambodia should be banned due to ethical concerns and potential public health risks.

“A decade ago, chimpanzees, our closest primate relatives, ceased to be used for experimentation because using such animal ‘models’ could no longer be justified from scientific, ethical, and/or financial perspectives,” says the letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his environment minister and the premier of Quebec.

The researchers say they are also concerned about “the serious risks of transmission of zoonotic pathogens” that could be associated with transporting macaques.

Their letter urges the federal government to end charter flights that have been bringing the macaques into Canada, and to adopt regulations banning the importation of all primates for biomedical testing.

It’s the latest group to add more pressure on Ottawa to suspend the monkey imports by Charles River Laboratories, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant that has a sprawling facility in Montreal.

The company announced in 2023 that it was halting macaque imports into the U.S., after it was subpoenaed in a case that involved the indictment of two senior Cambodian officials over what authorities described as “multiple felonies for their role in bringing wild long-tailed macaques into the United States.”

No charges have been brought against Charles River Laboratories, or any of its officials, and the company has said it will fully co-operate with the U.S. investigation.

At around the same time, imports of monkeys from Cambodia into Canada dramatically surged, with Statistics Canada data showing a 500 per cent increase in 2023 from the year before.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, the federal department responsible for monitoring commercial trade in wildlife, confirmed to the Canadian Press that Charles River Laboratories has imported 6,769 long-tailed macaques into the country between January 2023 and August of this year. The monetary value of these imported macaques is around $120 million dollars, according to Statistics Canada.

The department previously said that officials rigorously and closely inspect imports of foreign animals, including those brought in by Charles River Laboratories, and that all macaque imports so far this year have complied with federal and international wildlife regulations.

The government and the company have both said that no Canadian laws have been broken.

Last month, the Canadian Transportation Authority issued a permit for another shipment on a cargo plane chartered by Charles River Laboratories. A flight tracker shows that a plane with the same flight number as what is shown on the permit departed Phnom Penh, Cambodia last Thursday, and arrived in Montreal on Friday.

Jesse Greener, a professor of chemistry at Laval University who signed the researchers’ letter to the government, said medical technology has developed to a point that makes it unjustifiable for the pharmaceutical industry to continue using live primates for testing.

“The government should take a leadership role and help researchers and surely the private sector to pivot from using these unethical, and I would say old and outdated and unreliable animal models, and embrace these much more efficient and ethical approaches that are … exploding right now,” said Greener, who has done research on methods to replace animals in such experiments.

“It is grotesque,” he said of the animal use. “It is time that we change the page on this chapter of terrible research and commercial activities.”

Canada banned the use of animals for cosmetic testing last year, but it is still legal to use live primates for drug testing purposes.

The federal government said a draft strategy aimed at reducing and replacing the use of animals in drug testing was published in September and open to public consultations for 60 days.

The strategy, which will be revised based on input from researchers, experts and others, is expected to be published in June 2025, it said.

“The government of Canada is committed to advancing efforts to replace, reduce, or refine the use of vertebrate animals in toxicity testing where possible,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a statement Tuesday.

Charles River Laboratories previously told The Canadian Press that while it is also committed to reducing its use of live primates, global regulatory bodies require drugs to be tested on animals before they are evaluated in humans.

The company said the use of non-human primates has been vital in developing treatments for various diseases and that the standards it applies in its facilities are exceeding global norms.

Matthew Green, a New Democrat MP who had previously called on the federal government to halt the latest shipment of macaques, said he has “great concern” about importing this exotic animal.

“Generally in Canada, Canadians like to believe that our government has higher regulations and more stringent enforcement protocols when it comes to protecting endangered species, yet this is not the case in comparison to what the United States has done,” he said.

Green and two of his NDP colleagues wrote a letter to three federal ministers last month, demanding an “immediate attention” to the issue.

The Animal Alliance of Canada also sent a letter to the environment minister in August, urging the immediate suspension of monkey importation from Cambodia.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight
'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight

A Peterborough mother is speaking out after an incident with pre-boarding screening agents involving her three-year old son who has non-verbal autism. It happened during a recent trip Ashley Demers,...

Speakers Corner

39m ago

City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes
City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes

It's an issue that has many Toronto city councillors, including Mayor Olivia Chow, spinning: Premier Doug Ford's plan to use provincial legislation to rip out bike lanes of his choosing. The focus on...

3h ago

Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man
Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man

A woman from Kitchener is facing charges, including impaired driving, in a multi-vehicle collision that took the life of a 68-year-old man in Markham. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called...

3h ago

Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system
Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system

Associations representing 35,000 police officers across Ontario are once again calling on the federal government to take action when it comes to bail reform. The Police Association of Ontario (PAO),...

1h ago

Top Stories

'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight
'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight

A Peterborough mother is speaking out after an incident with pre-boarding screening agents involving her three-year old son who has non-verbal autism. It happened during a recent trip Ashley Demers,...

Speakers Corner

39m ago

City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes
City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes

It's an issue that has many Toronto city councillors, including Mayor Olivia Chow, spinning: Premier Doug Ford's plan to use provincial legislation to rip out bike lanes of his choosing. The focus on...

3h ago

Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man
Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man

A woman from Kitchener is facing charges, including impaired driving, in a multi-vehicle collision that took the life of a 68-year-old man in Markham. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called...

3h ago

Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system
Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system

Associations representing 35,000 police officers across Ontario are once again calling on the federal government to take action when it comes to bail reform. The Police Association of Ontario (PAO),...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle

Police in York Region are reporting a concerning trend: rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles. As Michelle Mackey reports, since September there have been at least 20 incidents, one of them caught on camera.

14h ago

2:54
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record

Taylor Swift fans might want to bring an umbrella to her concert this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:27
Stroke prevention: Updated guidelines aim to keep Canadians healthy
Stroke prevention: Updated guidelines aim to keep Canadians healthy

Rhianne Campbell speaks with Dr. Patrice Lindsay, the lead engagement and stroke strategist with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

13h ago

2:51
Toronto, Niagara Falls tourism agencies on what Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert-goers can see and do
Toronto, Niagara Falls tourism agencies on what Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert-goers can see and do

With tens of thousands expected to come to Toronto to see a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, tourism agencies hope visitors will head out to explore. We spoke with representatives in Toronto and Niagara Falls, Ont., to hear their recommendations.

20h ago

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.
More Videos