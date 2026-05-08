MPP Lee Fairclough (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) has officially entered the race for Ontario Liberal Party leader, unveiling a platform focused on tackling the province’s healthcare challenges and restoring transparency in government decision‑making.

Fairclough, who has served as a hospital executive and health‑system strategist, announced her candidacy under the slogan “Fighting for a Better Ontario.” Her campaign emphasizes rebuilding public trust and improving access to care across the province.

Fairclough says she will prioritize reducing wait times and improving adolescent mental health and addiction care, alongside expanding home care and rural health services. Fairclough also vows to “fight for democracy” by restoring local decision‑making and curbing what she calls the “concentration of power in the Premier’s Office.”

She proposes repealing Bill 97, arguing that Ontario’s freedom‑of‑information laws should serve citizens rather than shield government secrecy.

“As mother of two teenage sons and a daughter of aging parents, I’m deeply committed to fixing the damage that’s been done in this province,” said Fairclough. “Together, we can do better in Ontario.”

Fairclough captured the Etobicoke–Lakeshore seat in the 2025 provincial election, defeating Christine Hogarth, the incumbent Progressive Conservative candidate, in what analysts described as one of the most competitive races in the GTA.

Before entering politics, Fairclough held senior roles in Ontario’s healthcare system, including leadership positions at Trillium Health Partners and Health Quality Ontario.