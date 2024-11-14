Man dead, another seriously injured in Toronto double stabbing

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital with serious injuries in a double stabbing at a Toronto condominium.

Authorities were called to the highrise building at 150 Dan Leckie Way in the Fort York Boulevard area at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Police received reports that two adult males were arguing and then stabbed each other. Both men were assessed by paramedics and transported to a trauma centre, where one died. The other suffered serious injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that the incident happened inside the condo. There are no outstanding suspects.

The homicide unit is investigating.