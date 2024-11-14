Over 300 threats sent to Ottawa clinic results in charges for Toronto teen

The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man related to threats of violence towards a medical clinic. (CityNews/files)

By Andrea Bennett

Posted November 14, 2024 11:12 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges after uttering threats of violence at a medical clinic in Ottawa’s east-end community, police from the nation’s capital said.

The incident took place on Oct. 21 in the 1200 block of Place D’Orléans Boulevard, wrote Ottawa Police Service (OPS) in a news release, which launched an investigation with help from the Toronto Police Service.

According to OPS, the clinic considered threats to be very serious and responded by sending all staff home. The clinic closed and re-opened the following day, with added security in place.

During the following week, the clinic continued to receive threats, counting over 300 by email or fax, officials said.

With assistance from the Toronto officers, investigators were able to identify the man responsible for hundreds of threats, on Nov. 8.

The man was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his residence.

The accused is 18-year-old Mohamed Sy of Toronto, who has been charged with:

  • Uttering threats
  • Harassment by threatening conduct
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Mischief Over $5,000
  • Attempted fraud
  • Uttering a forged document

Sy is currently in custody and is set to appear in court today.

Those with information regarding this incident can reach out to the East Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 x 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

Top Stories

8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder
8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder

Eight people are facing numerous weapons charges following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end Monday night that police say saw close to 100 shots...

1h ago

Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building
Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital in critical condition following a double stabbing at a Toronto apartment building. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community...

55m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...

