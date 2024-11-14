A Toronto man is facing charges after uttering threats of violence at a medical clinic in Ottawa’s east-end community, police from the nation’s capital said.

The incident took place on Oct. 21 in the 1200 block of Place D’Orléans Boulevard, wrote Ottawa Police Service (OPS) in a news release, which launched an investigation with help from the Toronto Police Service.

According to OPS, the clinic considered threats to be very serious and responded by sending all staff home. The clinic closed and re-opened the following day, with added security in place.

During the following week, the clinic continued to receive threats, counting over 300 by email or fax, officials said.

With assistance from the Toronto officers, investigators were able to identify the man responsible for hundreds of threats, on Nov. 8.

The man was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his residence.

The accused is 18-year-old Mohamed Sy of Toronto, who has been charged with:

Uttering threats

Harassment by threatening conduct

Mischief under $5,000

Mischief Over $5,000

Attempted fraud

Uttering a forged document

Sy is currently in custody and is set to appear in court today.

Those with information regarding this incident can reach out to the East Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 x 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.