Canada Post workers are on strike. Here’s what you need to know about your mail

Canada Post
A Canada Post mail carrier delivers flyers on their route in Montreal on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

By Rikita Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 12:10 pm.

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what’s typically its busiest period.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it came to the decision after “a year of bargaining with little progress.”

Meanwhile, Canada Post says it’s “disappointed” with the decision, which will “have a significant and immediate impact on millions of Canadians, small businesses and charities who count on Canada Post during the busy holiday season.”

Here’s what you need to know: 

How long will my mail take to arrive?

Customers should expect delays in mail and parcel delivery.

“Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees will be impacted for items already in the postal network,” Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said in a statement Friday morning.

“However, a national strike of any length will impact service to Canadians well after the strike activity ends. Processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal.”

Can I still send mail during the strike?

Canada Post says no new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over.

As the busy holiday season gets underway, Jim Bookbinder, a management sciences professor at the University of Waterloo, says if it’s an important piece of mail such as a Christmas gift, sending the item via an alternative courier service could be worth considering.

I ordered from a small business. Will I get it on time?

For small businesses, using courier services other than Canada Post could bring certainty in getting their items to customers but it will be more expensive.

Bookbinder said retailers who are mailing parcels will likely pay 30 to 40 per cent more on shipping if they consider alternatives such as FedEx or UPS. 

Customers might be holding back from shopping online with small businesses, fearing it won’t arrive on time for the holidays, Corinne Pohlmann, executive vice president of advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement leading up to the strike. But, she said not to let the Canada Post strike sway you.

“Most small businesses are very resilient and pretty innovative and they will find ways to get you any products that you need, whether it be delivering it themselves,” she said. 

“We see a lot of small businesses do that or using alternative couriers to get you what you need.”

Will I still receive my social assistance cheques from the government?

Canada Post and the union have agreed to continue delivering government benefit cheques, such as the Canada Child Benefit, old age security and the Canada Pension Plan, during the labour disruption. It said seniors and others who rely on the mail service will receive timely financial assistance. 

All cheques for November are set to be delivered on Nov. 20.

Service Canada has urged Canadians to set up online accounts and direct deposits to receive their benefits without delays. 

What about bank statements?

Several Canadian banks are urging customers to switch to online statements and e-banking to stay on top of their statements, bills and other banking communications.

For example, CIBC said customers are required to make regular payments and meet financial obligations on credit cards, loans and mortgages even if the postal disruption happens. Other banks, including Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank have issued similar statements.

Top Stories

More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union
More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union

The 55,000 Canada Post workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are on strike, the union says.

updated

1h ago

Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Toronto for her first show Thursday night, and the first Eras Tour stop in Canada, greeting a sold-out crowd in a signature glittery bodysuit as Swifties rejoiced with both...

2h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

TORONTO — Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being...

17m ago

Trudeau in Peru for APEC meeting as leaders seek to reinforce multilateralism
Trudeau in Peru for APEC meeting as leaders seek to reinforce multilateralism

LIMA, PERU - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived Thursday in Peru for meetings with leaders of Asia-Pacific countries as they brace for a second Donald Trump presidency.  Trade concerns top the...

4h ago

