Man wanted in alleged GTA ticket scam that resulted in victim losing over $38K

A man is wanted in connection with a scam that involved the sale of fraudulent music and sporting events tickets in the GTA.

Peel police say an investigation that began in February and lasted through October found that a suspect was selling concert and sporting event tickets that weren’t real to an unsuspecting victim, claiming they were from legitimate and reputable ticket sale companies.

Investigators say they believe the victim in these incidents lost more than $38,000.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jaspal Singh Thiara, 37, of Toronto on Nov. 13. He’s wanted for fraud over $5,000 and failure to comply.

Thiara was already out on bail for similar charges.

Given the current uptick in concert ticket scams during Taylor Swift’s six-show run in Toronto, police allege he may still be actively seeking additional alleged victims.

Investigators also believe that more alleged victims may exist and are asking them to come forward.