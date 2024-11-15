It’s time to “dig in” to the numbers — the Uber Eats’ 2024 Cravings Report is now out.

The report takes a deep dive into Canada’s top delivery trends, including top tippers and most popular side orders, as well as some new categories this year like most popular food and drink pairings and most requested sauces.

As for top tippers, Ottawa didn’t make the list.

The badge of honour in that category goes to Victoria, B.C., followed by Oromocto, N.B. and Red Deer, Alta. in second and third.

The most generous tippers

1. Victoria, B.C.

2. Oromocto, N.B.

3. Red Deer, Alta.

4. Campbell River, B.C.

5. Fort Frances, Ont.

6. Nanaimo, B.C.

7. Courtenay, B.C.

8. Edmonton, Alta.

9. Cobourg, Ont.

10. Calgary, Alta.

The report did include some positive news for the nation’s capital, as Ottawa has been ranked the 3rd most polite city in the country, while Kingston took the top spot and Peterborough came in second.

Most polite cities

1. Kingston, Ont.

2. Peterborough, Ont.

3. Ottawa

4. Red Deer, Alta.

5. Swift Current, Sask.

6. Kamloops, B.C.

7. Cobourg, Ont.

8. Nanaimo, B.C.

9. Kincardine, Ont.

10. Hamilton, Ont.

Another local note comes on the list of pickiest cities, where Cornwall places sixth.

The pickiest cities

1. Swift Current, Sask.

2. Thompson, Man.

3. Lloydminster, Sask.

4. Bathurst, N.B.

5. New Glasgow, N.S.

6. Cornwall, Ont.

7. Williams Lake, B.C.

8. Grande Prairie, Alta.

9. Moose Jaw, Sask.

10. Prince George, B.C.

So, what are we eating? According to the report, Canadians have shown their love for the potato this year.

French fries came in first on the list of most popular side items, while poutine takes third place.

The most ordered sides

1. Fries

2. Naan bread

3. Poutine

4. Miso soup

5. Hash browns

This year’s report also dove into Canadians’ love of sauces, with creamy garlic reigning supreme.

Also, it seems we like things spicy, as hot sauce and spicy mayo came in second and third.

The most ordered condiments

1. Creamy garlic

2. Hot sauce

3. Spicy mayo

4. Ranch

5. Soy sauce

Do you make special requests when ordering food? You’re not alone.

Many Canadians opted out on onions, tomatoes, and pickles in 2024, while some of us were looking for something extra spicy.

The most common order requests

1. No onion

2. No tomato

3. Spicy

4. Extra sauce

5. No pickle

When it comes to the type of cuisine Canadians craved, Indian and Chinese take gold and silver, while American takes bronze.

The most ordered cuisines

1. Indian

2. Chinese

3. American

4. Japanese

5. Italian

Now let’s look at some popular pairings, and spoiler — wine and cheese aren’t even in the top five.

If the report is any indication, Canadians were loving coolers and beer in 2024. The ultimate duo is a pack of coolers and popcorn, followed by beer and wings, and one a little surprising — steak and hard lemonade.

The most frequently paired food and alcohol

1. Mixed cooler four-pack and popcorn

2. Beer and wings

3. Hard lemonade and steak

4. Mixed cooler six-pack and hot dog

5. Beer and hamburger

New this year, the emergency contraceptive pill made the top ten list of most ordered non-food items, coming in the ninth spot, while the rest of list is made up mostly of household necessities and hygiene products.

The most ordered non-food items

1. Toilet Paper

2. Paper Towels

3. All Purpose house cleaner

4. Dishwashing liquid

5. Toothpaste

6. Detergent

7. Cat food

8. Baby Wipes

9. Plan B

10. Aluminum Foil

The report also shows that romance is alive and well in Canada, as roses are the top floral delivery choice.

The most ordered flowers

1. Roses

2. Baby’s Breath

3. Tulips

Many Canadians used Uber Eats’ to order grocery items in 2024 and the top five list shows just how health conscious people are.

The most ordered grocery items

1. Bananas

2. Cucumbers

3. Eggs

4. Strawberries

5. Tomato

However, our choices of convenience tell another story.

The most popular convenience items

1. Taquitos

2. Hot Dogs

3. Slurpee

4. Chocolate Milk

5. Pizza

The most frequently paired convenience items

1. Hot dogs and taquitos

2. Pizza and ranch dipping sauce

3. Chocolate milk and taquitos

4. Hot dog and pizza

5. Fudge brownie and chocolate chip cookie

Taking a look at the most popular alcohol orders, coolers didn’t do as well as in the pairing category, with vodka and whisky in the number one and two spots.

The most ordered alcohol

1. Vodka

2. Whisky

3. Beer

4. Wine

5. Hard lemonade

Uber Eats’ Canada says the data in the report is weighted to control for population differences.