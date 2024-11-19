Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home.

Peel police believe Parmbir was not the intended target when he was shot outside of a home on Inder Heights Drive near Kennedy and Mayfield roads on Nov. 9.

“Investigators believe at this preliminary time that this is a case of mistaken identity,” said Cst. Tyler Morena said at the time of the shooting.

Lovepreet Gill, a close friend of the victim, spoke with OMNI News and recounted the shocking moment when his friend’s life changed forever.

“He was a lovely man, recently married, he was planning to have a family down the line, his life is torn apart, upside down,” said Gill.

“He bought a truck and wanted to get it detailed. He called the detail guy to get it detailed. The detail guys were like ‘They have two people that work for him, can you please pick them up at Inder Heights Drive?’ and drop them at the yard,” Gill explained.

So Parmbir went to the area to pick up the workers. Gill explained a Black Honda Civic was parked nearby, and rolled up beside Parmbir’s truck and opened fire

“He has a F-150, a Ford F-150 and the guy who was targeted, who they wanted to shoot, he also had a similar vehicle, an F-150. So they thought that it’s him,” said Gill.

Parmbir came within inches of losing his life, according to Gill. He was shot in the shoulder, chest, and ribs. Two of his fingers were amputated due to damage from the bullets.

His injuries are tragically life-altering. “Worst of all, one of the bullet hit his spinal cord. Which means that doctors are saying he will never walk again.”

The road to recovery for Parmbir also has its challenges. He is only in Canada with his wife. He is currently waiting for his permanent residency to be approved, which means his expired health card does not cover any of the medical expenses that are building every day.

“By God’s grace, he is alive after such a tragic incident. He is positive and I hope he will continue to do so,” Gill explained.

A GoFundMe page has been created in a bid to raise money to help cover medical costs. So far, over $26,000 has been raised.

Peel police say they are searching for an unknown amount of suspects in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a black Honda Civic with the license plate DBDC 720. The car has been reported as stolen.