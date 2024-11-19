Canada Post, union sit down with mediator, but still ‘far apart’ as strike drags on

Canada Post workers picket outside a sorting plant in Montreal on Friday, Nov.15, 2024. Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process. Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 12:22 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 12:29 pm.

MONTREAL — Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day.

In a statement, Canada Post said the parties “remain far apart” but that the Crown corporation continues to aim for a deal hammered out at the bargaining table.

About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job on Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries as the busy holiday season kicks off.

A day earlier, the government appointed its top mediator to help both sides reach a new contract agreement.

The union is calling for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years, while Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase.

Other wedge issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

2h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

24m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

3h ago

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

3h ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

2h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

24m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

3h ago

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

19h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

19h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.
2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos