Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware — your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves.

The Highlander topped Équité Association’s annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023, knocking off the Honda CR-V, which held the dubious distinction for the previous two straight years.

According to Équité Association, which bills itself as Canada’s national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, the Highlander was stolen a chart-topping 3,414 times. The 2021 model of the SUV was the most frequently targeted.

The Dodge Ram 1500 Series came second, followed by the Lexus RX Series and the former champ, the Honda CR-V. (see full chart below).

So what makes the Toyota Highlander so special in the eyes of the criminal underworld?

According to the report’s authors, it’s not only a very popular model in Canada, but it’s also globally serviceable and has a high resale value both domestically and internationally.

It also shares common traits with nearly all of the other vehicles on the list — it’s a new model with vulnerabilities like keyless ignition and a lack of built-in anti-theft devices.

Terri O’Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Équité Association, says those vulnerabilities must be addressed to stem the surge in vehicle thefts.

“In order to sustainably address the auto theft crisis in Canada, solutions must evolve from focusing on the recovery of stolen vehicles to preventing vehicles from being stolen in the first place,” he said in a release.

Between 2021-2023, auto theft increased 48.2 per cent in Ontario, 57.9 per cent in Quebec, 34 per cent in Atlantic Canada, and 5.5 per cent in Alberta (Équité Association’s 2023 Auto Theft Trend Report).

Équité Association advises the following layered approach to preventing vehicle theft:

Layer 1: Simple steps

Keep your car doors locked at all times

Never leave your keys in the ignition or start your vehicle remotely – even on cold days!

Ensure your windows are closed completely when leaving your car

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Park your vehicle in a secure garage if possible

Layer 2: Install visible or audible anti-theft devices

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Onboard diagnostic (OBD) port lock

Brake and/or wheel locks

Theft deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on the vehicle

Window etchings

If possible, turn off the key FOB or place it inside an RFID-blocking pouch (e.g. Faraday bag) when not in use, even at home.

Layer 3: Install a vehicle immobilizer

Install a quality aftermarket immobilizer device with an ignition disabler that protects against relay attacks, reprogramming attacks and CAN bus attacks.

Alterations to your vehicle may affect its warranty. Contact your vehicle’s manufacturer or dealer for more information prior to installation.

Layer 4: Invest in a tracking system