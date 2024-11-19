Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

This undated product image provided by Toyota Motor Co. shows the 2020 Highlander. (Toyota Motor Co. via AP)

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 19, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 11:20 am.

Toyota Highlander owners beware — your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves.

The Highlander topped Équité Association’s annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023, knocking off the Honda CR-V, which held the dubious distinction for the previous two straight years.

According to Équité Association, which bills itself as Canada’s national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, the Highlander was stolen a chart-topping 3,414 times. The 2021 model of the SUV was the most frequently targeted.

The Dodge Ram 1500 Series came second, followed by the Lexus RX Series and the former champ, the Honda CR-V. (see full chart below).

Related:

So what makes the Toyota Highlander so special in the eyes of the criminal underworld?

According to the report’s authors, it’s not only a very popular model in Canada, but it’s also globally serviceable and has a high resale value both domestically and internationally.

It also shares common traits with nearly all of the other vehicles on the list — it’s a new model with vulnerabilities like keyless ignition and a lack of built-in anti-theft devices.

Terri O’Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Équité Association, says those vulnerabilities must be addressed to stem the surge in vehicle thefts.

“In order to sustainably address the auto theft crisis in Canada, solutions must evolve from focusing on the recovery of stolen vehicles to preventing vehicles from being stolen in the first place,” he said in a release.

Between 2021-2023, auto theft increased 48.2 per cent in Ontario, 57.9 per cent in Quebec, 34 per cent in Atlantic Canada, and 5.5 per cent in Alberta (Équité Association’s 2023 Auto Theft Trend Report).

Équité Association advises the following layered approach to preventing vehicle theft:

Layer 1: Simple steps

  • Keep your car doors locked at all times
  • Never leave your keys in the ignition or start your vehicle remotely – even on cold days!
  • Ensure your windows are closed completely when leaving your car
  • Park your vehicle in a well-lit area
  • Park your vehicle in a secure garage if possible

Layer 2: Install visible or audible anti-theft devices

  • Audible alarms
  • Steering column collars
  • Steering wheel/brake pedal lock
  • Onboard diagnostic (OBD) port lock
  • Brake and/or wheel locks
  • Theft deterrent decals
  • Identification markers in or on the vehicle
  • Window etchings
  • If possible, turn off the key FOB or place it inside an RFID-blocking pouch (e.g. Faraday bag) when not in use, even at home.

Layer 3: Install a vehicle immobilizer

  • Install a quality aftermarket immobilizer device with an ignition disabler that protects against relay attacks, reprogramming attacks and CAN bus attacks.
  • Alterations to your vehicle may affect its warranty. Contact your vehicle’s manufacturer or dealer for more information prior to installation.

Layer 4: Invest in a tracking system

  • Tracking services install multiple and difficult to locate tracking devices throughout a vehicle. In the event of a theft, these devices can help track a vehicle.
  • Alterations to your vehicle may affect its warranty. Before installation, contact your vehicle’s manufacturer or dealer for more information.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

5h ago

Argonauts host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts celebrated with their fans in downtown Toronto on Tuesday. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the cup down the stairs...

5m ago

Top Stories

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

5h ago

Argonauts host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts celebrated with their fans in downtown Toronto on Tuesday. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the cup down the stairs...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

17h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

17h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

22h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos