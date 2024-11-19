Peel police arrest suspect in series of violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 28-year-old man they allege was involved in a series of violent home invasions in Brampton and Mississauga.

On October 15 investigators say three suspects forced their way into a residence near Glen Erin Drive and Burhamthorpe Road in Mississauga at around 12:30 a.m.

When an occupant of the home tried to intervene and stop the invasion, police say he was shot by one of the suspects.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle that was earlier reported stolen in Toronto.

The victim was treated at a hospital for serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

“Following the home invasion, the suspect who had the firearm attempted a similar home invasion in Toronto, where he was arrested,” a police release states.

Investigators say the suspect has also been linked to other home invasions on October 12 and 14 in Brampton and Mississauga.

“In those home invasions, several suspects forced entry to homes and made demands for money, jewelry, electronics, and vehicle keys. One victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the robberies,” police said.

Burhan Abdulkadir, 28, of no fixed address, is charged with a variety of offences including attempted murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, among others.

Peel police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.