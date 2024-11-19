Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

Dejon Brissett Argos
Toronto Argonauts' Dejon Brissett (18) lifts the Grey Cup after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Lucas Casaletto and The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 7:03 am.

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto.

The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the cup down the stairs from their plane home in Toronto.

Today’s Grey Cup celebration is set for Maple Leaf Square, where the Boatmen will celebrate their second CFL title in three years. The rally will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude around 1 p.m.

A team spokesperson encouraged fans to arrive at Maple Leafs Square early in anticipation of crowds.

The Argos topped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the CFL championship on Sunday. Wide receiver Dejon Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., was named most valuable Canadian following the win, while Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle was recognized as the game’s most valuable player.

Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle celebrates with his daughter Aaliyah, 4, after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

The 31-year-old American was tasked with the starter’s spot after Toronto’s Chad Kelly broke his ankle in the East Division final win over the Montreal Alouettes. 

Arbuckle passed for 252 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday. 

Both players said their individual awards said more about their team’s performance. Brissett later admitted that being named the Grey Cup’s most valuable Canadian “means everything.” 

“This is a great Canadian game. I’m proud to be Canadian,” he said.

It’s head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s second Grey Cup championship in four years with the Argos after winning the title in 2019. Toronto hasn’t had a losing record with Dinwiddie in charge.

