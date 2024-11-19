Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Poppy
The Toronto Zoo unveiled the name of its red panda cub on Tuesday. Photo: Toronto Zoo/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 19, 2024 6:17 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 6:21 am.

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday.

Initially nicknamed “Biggie,” the red panda cub will be known as “Poppy,” selected from five floral-themed options in honour of her mom, “Sakura” — the Japanese word for flowering cherry blossom trees. 

VIDEO

Sakura passed away in August due to health complications, a few weeks after one of her newborn cubs died. The 10-year-old red panda was moved to Toronto from the Greater Vancouver Zoo earlier this year for a planned “retirement.”

According to the Zoo, red pandas have low offspring survival rates, and as few as 40 per cent of cubs reach their first birthday.

The Zoo said Poppy will start exploring smaller areas of her outdoor habitat over the coming weeks.

Red pandas are classified as endangered. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), their population is estimated to be fewer than 10,000, and the species faces a declining trend in numbers. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect red pandas, including habitat restoration, anti-poaching measures, and awareness campaigns.

