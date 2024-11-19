Trudeau to attend second day of G20 summit, return to Ottawa

Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 2:30 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 6:32 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the final day of the G20 summit in Brazil.

He is set to go to a working session on sustainable development and energy transition, and to speak to media.

Trudeau will also attend the closing session of the summit and a farewell luncheon hosted by the Brazilian president.

The prime minister will then head back to Ottawa, where the House of Commons has returned from a week-long break.

Trudeau spent the first day of the G20 summit meeting with world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

He spoke with Biden for nearly half an hour in what could be their last meeting before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

1h ago

Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the...

43m ago

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

9h ago

Statistics Canada set to release October inflation figures today
Statistics Canada set to release October inflation figures today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release its October consumer price index report this morning. Economists polled by Reuters expect the annual inflation rate rose to 1.9 per cent last month,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

1h ago

Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the...

43m ago

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

9h ago

Statistics Canada set to release October inflation figures today
Statistics Canada set to release October inflation figures today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release its October consumer price index report this morning. Economists polled by Reuters expect the annual inflation rate rose to 1.9 per cent last month,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

13h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

13h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

18h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

20h ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.
More Videos