Trudeau to attend second day of G20 summit, return to Ottawa

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the final day of the G20 summit in Brazil.

He is set to go to a working session on sustainable development and energy transition, and to speak to media.

Trudeau will also attend the closing session of the summit and a farewell luncheon hosted by the Brazilian president.

The prime minister will then head back to Ottawa, where the House of Commons has returned from a week-long break.

Trudeau spent the first day of the G20 summit meeting with world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

He spoke with Biden for nearly half an hour in what could be their last meeting before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press