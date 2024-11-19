Will Donald Trump come for Canada’s water?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, according to the former and future U.S. president, Canada’s water is like a ‘very large faucet’ that one could turn on to help California in a drought, or any other Pacific Northwest state that might need it. According to scientists, it’s not like that at all. But still, Canada has water. And increasingly, the United States needs it.

Jay Famiglietti is a hydrologist and Global Futures Professor at Arizona State University, as well as the former executive director emeritus of the Global Institute for Water Security at the University of Saskatchewan. “I would describe the faucet as non-existent.” said Famiglietti. “There’s no such infrastructure in place, that’s just imaginary.”

Does Trump actually intend to ask for, buy or even take Canadian water? Would it even be possible if he wanted to? What do Canadians need to know about their abundant natural resource as the climate crisis makes it scarcer around the world? How worried should we be about Canadian water?