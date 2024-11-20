All premiers aligned on push for Canada to have bilateral trade deal with U.S.: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters as Canada's premiers hold a press conference to close the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters as Canada's premiers hold a press conference to close the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted November 20, 2024 3:37 pm.

All 13 provincial and territorial premiers are aligned on a push for the federal government to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with the United States, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.

Ford, who is the current chair of the Council of the Federation, the group of Canada’s 13 premiers, said they had a call and there is a clear consensus that the country needs separate agreements with the U.S. and Mexico.

“All the premiers, we know Mexico is bringing in cheap Chinese parts, slapping made-in-Mexico stickers on, shipping it up through the U.S. and Canada, causing American jobs to be lost, and Canadian jobs,” he said after the call wrapped up. “We want fair trade.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has said members of the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden and advisers of incoming president-elect Donald Trump have expressed “very grave” concerns to her about the issue of Mexico becoming a “back door” to Chinese goods.

Freeland has sought to reassure nervous Canadians that the country is in a good position with the incoming Trump administration, even as it threatens new tariffs, because Ottawa is moving in lock-step with the U.S. on Chinese trade irritants.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement is up for review in 2026. 

The premiers are calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his officials to discuss the idea of bilateral negotiations.

This week, Trudeau said he highlighted concerns directly with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil.

Ford, meanwhile, has spoken frequently about establishing relationships with governors across the U.S., appealing directly to his subnational counterparts and reminding them that Ontario is the No. 1 trading partner to 17 states and No. 2 to 13 others.

The premiers are set to meet in Toronto in mid-December and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has suggested inviting some governors to the meeting, Ford said.

“I’m not too sure if any will show up, because they’re in transition right now,” he said. 

“We plan on heading down there as Team Canada sometime in February … maybe March, as everyone comes back to Washington, and there’s a governors’ meeting as well in February, if I’m not mistaken. We’d love to be down there at the governors’ meeting.”

Top Stories

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to Marlee and Roselawn avenues just before...

39m ago

Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it
Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it

Homeowners Paul and Christina Wrabko live in a well-maintained bungalow in Markham’s Thornhill area, near Yonge Street and the 407. It’s an area they love to call home. “It's peaceful, quiet,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says
Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says

The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy says their families have been barred from attending an upcoming parole hearing for notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo. In...

1h ago

Randy Boissonnault leaves cabinet, prime minister says
Randy Boissonnault leaves cabinet, prime minister says

Randy Boissonnault is leaving his post as employment minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet after weeks of questions about the Edmonton MP's past claims of Indigenous identity.

4m ago

