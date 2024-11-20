4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

Police were called to Marlee and Roselawn avenues just before 11:30 a.m. for an infant reported missing by a family member.

Officers responded quickly to a residential building where the baby was found and transported to hospital with critical injuries. They were pronounced dead in hospital.

Toronto police say no further details are being shared at this time and say there is no safety risk to the public at this point.

Police would also not comment if the infant lived in the building or where in the building they were found.