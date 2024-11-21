Man critically injured in North York shooting
Posted November 21, 2024 9:34 pm.
A man has suffered critical injuries following a shooting in North York.
Police were called to the Sunnycrest and Rockford roads area around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics say he was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.