Man critically injured in North York shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 21, 2024 9:34 pm.

A man has suffered critical injuries following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to the Sunnycrest and Rockford roads area around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say he was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.

