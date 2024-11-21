Toronto’s Liberty Village residents spark concerns over ‘aggressive’ coyotes in neighbourhood

Liberty Village residents have been overwhelmed by a string of aggressive coyote encounters and attacks on dogs in recent months, leaving them feeling unsafe to walk in the neighbourhood.

By Lucas Casaletto and Beverly Andrews

Posted November 21, 2024 5:41 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 6:04 am.

Residents of Toronto’s Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes.

Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London, just steps from her front door during a nighttime walk. London was not seriously injured, but Tedesco claims the coyote caught her off guard.

“I am very aware on our walks, especially with the increasing presence of coyotes in the neighbourhood,” she said. “I am very diligent. But I didn’t see it at all.”

Tedesco believes the coyote may have been hiding in nearby bushes before rushing at London.

“My dog was one step behind me. The only way I knew it was there was because she yelped, and I was able to turn around very quickly and tug her towards me.”

The encounter prompted a meeting with local, not-for-profit organization Coyote Watch Canada, whose officials gathered in Liberty Village to inform residents of various techniques that could help in similar situations.

“[The techniques] have been used with different species worldwide,” said Lesley Sampson of Coyote Watch Canada. “It is communicating with an animal using loud noises, assertive gestures, and voice to move away and retreat.”

Wildlife experts say that coyotes are increasingly active in the fall. This is when young coyotes, born in the spring, begin to disperse from their family groups to establish their own territories. This dispersal often boosts coyote activity as they travel long distances searching for food and domain.

Man recounts coyote sighting at local park

Just before Halloween, a coyote charged toward another man and his dog in the early morning hours at Rita Cox Park.

“No one was here, obviously. It’s so early in the morning, and the next thing I know, a coyote is coming full speed toward us,” said resident Patrick Sweeney. “I tried the hazing and yelling at it… I tried that, and I had 15 seconds to make a choice: fight or flight.”

The encounter prompted a meeting with Coyote Watch Canada, a local not-for-profit wildlife organization, whose officials gathered in Liberty Village to inform residents of various techniques that could help in similar situations. Photo: Unsplash.

Sweeney explained that because there wasn’t much time to act, the tips of maintaining eye contact or using a prop, such as waving large garbage bags in the air, weren’t practical.

“I wouldn’t have had the time or reflexes to take [the garbage bag] out while holding her.”

A City of Toronto spokesperson said they’re aware of a rise in sightings, claiming that the same coyote is likely being reported multiple times. They’re urging residents to contact 311 and remain mindful of their surroundings, especially when walking at night or early in the morning.

“I am scared about this, but I think it’s going to take something tragic for them to do something about it,” Sweeney added.

Wildlife experts and city officials say if you’re in an area where coyotes are present, fall is a time to be particularly cautious with pets, as the increased activity often leads to more encounters.

