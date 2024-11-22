Trudeau attends Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with family

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is firmly in his Swiftie era.

Trudeau attended the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday, the Eras Tour’s second-last night in the city.

Press secretary Jenna Ghassabeh confirmed that the prime minister was at the concert with family members.

Saturday wraps up two weekends of concerts in Toronto for the Eras Tour, which ends in Vancouver with three shows at BC Place from Dec. 6 to 8.

The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and touched down in five continents with nearly 150 performances.

Before the Canadian dates were announced, Trudeau had reached out to Swift on social media, asking her to bring the tour to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press