Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake’s U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper “Top5,” was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom.

Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K. authorities were called to Springpark Drive in North London just after midnight on Monday.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a group who damaged his car before stabbing him in the leg. He was taken to hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing,” a police spokesperson said.

Metropolitan Police said enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A video purportedly showing Ali in his car while being ambushed by a group of people was shared online. It shows several individuals stepping on the vehicle’s windshield and damaging the Mercedes.

U.K. authorities have not confirmed whether that video is linked to the stabbing.

Drake has been performing shows in the U.K. since July 11 as part of his Some Special Shows 4 U tour. The next concert is scheduled for July 20 in Birmingham, and the tour concludes on Sept. 23 in Germany.

Ali was cleared of murder charges in September 2024 in the fatal 2021 shooting of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi, who was gunned down in the parking garage of an apartment building at 40 Falstaff Avenue.

Ali was arrested in January 2025 after Toronto police executed a search warrant in the Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road area of Markham.

The 26-year-old is facing five gun-related charges, including possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.