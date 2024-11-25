Justin Trudeau defends spending record on military amid fresh criticism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at the 70th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 12:04 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government’s record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.

Speaking at the 70th annual session of the NATO parliamentary assembly in Montreal, Trudeau said his government stepped up “big time” after it came to power.

He said the country is now on a “clear path” to spend the equivalent of two per cent of GDP on defence by 2032, something Canada committed to spend annually at the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Trudeau government is coming under renewed criticism from U.S. lawmakers for falling behind what other alliance members spend, with Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) saying at the Halifax International Security Forum over the weekend that Canada has to do better.

President-elect Donald Trump has bristled over other countries failing to meet the two per cent target, and in 2018 said it should be raised to four per cent.

Canada consistently ranks at the back of the pack among NATO allies when it comes to how much it shells out on its military as a share of its GDP, and is only expected to hit 1.37 percent of GDP this year, according to NATO estimates from the summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

21m ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

14m ago

Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents
Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents

Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows. The province says...

6h ago

2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road
2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road

Durham police say two young girls are recovering in a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. Officers say the collision happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

21m ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

14m ago

Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents
Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents

Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows. The province says...

6h ago

2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road
2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road

Durham police say two young girls are recovering in a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. Officers say the collision happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

2h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

18h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

18h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

More Videos