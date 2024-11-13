City council meets in attempt to slow Ford’s roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes

The battle over bike lanes comes to Toronto city council this week. But as Premier Doug Ford prepares to rip up some of the existing lanes, is there anything Toronto can do to stop it? Alan Carter with the the political fight to control city streets.

By Lucas Casaletto and Alan Carter

Posted November 13, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 10:34 am.

It’s an issue that has many Toronto city councillors, including Mayor Olivia Chow, spinning: Premier Doug Ford’s plan to use provincial legislation to rip out bike lanes of his choosing.

The focus on bike lanes will be discussed at Wednesday’s city council meeting, during which councillors and Mayor Chow will examine the options available to fight the strong-arming from Premier Ford and Queen’s Park.

“I am not going to back down when it comes to safety, and, literally, some bike lanes save lives,” Toronto’s mayor said.

Mayor Chow has called it an overreach by Ford and the province, but it remains to be seen what the city can do aside from polite persuasion.

“Let’s work collaboratively,” Mayor Chow added. “But legally, I am not sure. We’ll see.”

Related:

The Progressive Conservative government tabled a bill requiring municipalities to ask the province for permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a lane of vehicle traffic, citing statistics that only one per cent of commuters use bicycles.

Cycling advocates, who gathered again this past weekend to protest the provincial plan, have disputed those numbers.

Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

The government is going further through regulation, posting a proposed rule requiring the province to remove sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue bike lanes and restore them as vehicle lanes.

“The removal of lanes of traffic on our busiest roads, such as Bloor Street, University Avenue, and Yonge Street, has only made gridlock worse,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation. “Bike lanes should be on secondary roads, where they make sense for the more than 70 per cent of people who drive and for the 1.2 per cent who commute by bike. It’s just common sense.”

Mayor Chow vehemently opposed this, saying it shouldn’t be about driver convenience but cyclist safety. The Association of Municipalities of Ontario has also slammed the province for its bike lane legislation, calling it a “significant overreach” of power. 

When asked about bike lanes, Mayor Chow repeatedly referred to “common ground” with the province in other files, such as housing. The question for the mayor and her administration is, barring a legal way to stop the bike lanes from coming out, what else is she willing to negotiate to keep them—and is the province prepared to listen?  

Toronto’s city council will consider a staff report on cyclists’ use of bike lanes, their impact on drivers, the cost of removing them, and who pays.

Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man
Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man

A woman from Kitchener is facing charges, including impaired driving, in a multi-vehicle collision that took the life of a 68-year-old man in Markham. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called...

1h ago

Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada

Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's...

3h ago

18-year-old wanted for operating stolen vehicles, speeding away from Toronto police
18-year-old wanted for operating stolen vehicles, speeding away from Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old male wanted for allegedly being observed in stolen vehicles and dangerously fleeing from responding officers. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers...

2h ago

Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police
Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police

A male youth is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue at...

4h ago

2:02
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle

Police in York Region are reporting a concerning trend: rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles. As Michelle Mackey reports, since September there have been at least 20 incidents, one of them caught on camera.

12h ago

2:54
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record

Taylor Swift fans might want to bring an umbrella to her concert this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:27
Stroke prevention: Updated guidelines aim to keep Canadians healthy
Stroke prevention: Updated guidelines aim to keep Canadians healthy

Rhianne Campbell speaks with Dr. Patrice Lindsay, the lead engagement and stroke strategist with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

11h ago

2:51
Toronto, Niagara Falls tourism agencies on what Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert-goers can see and do
Toronto, Niagara Falls tourism agencies on what Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert-goers can see and do

With tens of thousands expected to come to Toronto to see a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, tourism agencies hope visitors will head out to explore. We spoke with representatives in Toronto and Niagara Falls, Ont., to hear their recommendations.

17h ago

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.

23h ago

