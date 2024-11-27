Toronto police warn of vehicle warm-up thefts in Scarborough

Vehicle theft is a cold hard fact in Toronto. And the cold weather gives cunning thieves even more opportunities to speed off in your ride.

That’s the warning from the Toronto Police Service (TPS) after a trio of warm-up vehicle thefts were reported in Scarborough last weekend.

“Over the past weekend, officers responded to three incidents where vehicles were stolen while left running unattended while victims warmed up their vehicles due to colder temperatures,” TPS said in a release.

“Motorists are reminded that colder temperatures can create opportunities for criminals to target vehicles. These thefts happen quickly and are often crimes of opportunity, posing risks to both the vehicle owner and the public.”

Toronto police offered the following tips to help avoid falling victim:

• never leave a vehicle running/idling while unattended

• always remove the keys and take them with you

• park in a well-lit, attended area if possible

• lock all doors and windows

• use a remote starter system which is keyless to warm up your vehicle

• install an alarm system with a kill switch

• use a club (mechanical locking device)