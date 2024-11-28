3 people, including 2 youths, facing a dozen theft-related charges

The Toronto Police Service emblem
The Toronto Police Service emblem is seen outside headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted November 28, 2024 4:10 pm.

Three people including two youths are facing a dozen theft-related charges after three people were allegedly robbed after attempting to sell electronic equipment.

Toronto police say on October 26, a man and a young person agreed to meet the victim after arranging an online purchase of some electronic gaming equipment. The three met in the Ellesmere Road and Midland area just after 1 p.m. After the man took the equipment from the seller, the youth pretended to send an e-transfer before the two of them fled the scene.

Two days later on October 28, a man and a young person made arrangements to meet someone to buy some electronic gaming equipment in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area around 9 p.m. As the man opened the victim’s car door to remove the equipment, the victim was allegedly assaulted by the youth. The pair then fled the scene with the equipment.

Finally, on November 5, a man and a young person agreed to purchase a laptop from someone in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at 7:30 p.m. After demonstrating the functions of the laptop, the man took possession of the equipment while the youth assaulted the victim. The pair then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On November 21, police arrested 18-year-old Mikhai Harvey of Toronto and charged him with two counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

One day later, police arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.

The two youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx
Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says crews are working to fully address the Eglinton Crosstown signaling issue by the end of 2024.

41m ago

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

4h ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx
Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says crews are working to fully address the Eglinton Crosstown signaling issue by the end of 2024.

41m ago

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

4h ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

5h ago

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:39
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body

The baby’s body was lost for almost two years before Etobicoke General Hospital called the mother and told her they found it.   Now, the Coroner’s office has confirmed it will do a DNA test to ensure the right body was found. 

22h ago

2:47
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report

An internal document obtained by the Ontario Liberals shows millions of family doctors will likely retire within the next five years. The report also suggests 1-in-4 residents do not have a primary physician. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

More Videos