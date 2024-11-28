3 people, including 2 youths, facing a dozen theft-related charges

Three people including two youths are facing a dozen theft-related charges after three people were allegedly robbed after attempting to sell electronic equipment.

Toronto police say on October 26, a man and a young person agreed to meet the victim after arranging an online purchase of some electronic gaming equipment. The three met in the Ellesmere Road and Midland area just after 1 p.m. After the man took the equipment from the seller, the youth pretended to send an e-transfer before the two of them fled the scene.

Two days later on October 28, a man and a young person made arrangements to meet someone to buy some electronic gaming equipment in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area around 9 p.m. As the man opened the victim’s car door to remove the equipment, the victim was allegedly assaulted by the youth. The pair then fled the scene with the equipment.

Finally, on November 5, a man and a young person agreed to purchase a laptop from someone in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at 7:30 p.m. After demonstrating the functions of the laptop, the man took possession of the equipment while the youth assaulted the victim. The pair then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On November 21, police arrested 18-year-old Mikhai Harvey of Toronto and charged him with two counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

One day later, police arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.

The two youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.