Third youth, 15, charged with murder in shooting death of Pickering man last summer

Toronto police have arrested a third youth in the shooting death of a 28-year-old Pickering man earlier this summer.

A 15-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge after Sulakshan Selvasingam was located with gunshot wounds on July 6 in the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two other youths – aged 15 and 16 – from Oshawa and Stouffville were previously arrested and charged with murder back in July.

The pair are also facing an additional 154 charges in connection with 11 additional shooting incidents between June 29 and July 14 – eight of which took place over the Canada Day long weekend.

The three youths cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.